Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of RE/MAX worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.46 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 107.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,533.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

