Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

