Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 110,620 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 202.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

