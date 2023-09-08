Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares in the company, valued at $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,599 shares of company stock worth $221,383 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 112.30%. The company had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

