BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $5.11 on Friday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

