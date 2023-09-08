Brian Becker Sells 1,559 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $23,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Brian Becker sold 1,556 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $22,499.76.

On Monday, August 7th, Brian Becker sold 2,886 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $44,617.56.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50.

On Monday, July 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,565 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $24,054.05.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.54 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

