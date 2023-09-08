Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 468.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,332 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

