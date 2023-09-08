BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.19-$9.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.99 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion. BRP also updated its FY24 guidance to CAD12.35-12.85 EPS.

BRP Trading Down 1.9 %

DOOO opened at $73.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.56.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $19,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

