C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Stock Down 12.2 %

C3.ai stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 26.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

