Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 794,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after buying an additional 669,077 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $23,575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 504,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $53.37 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

