Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,611,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

