Chadwick Heath Faulkner Purchases 16,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $19,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,189,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,838.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 16,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00.

CURO Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.75). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.81 million. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CURO Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CURO Group by 217.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CURO Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

