Charles K. Cohn Purchases 10,327 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,787,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,319,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 648,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.