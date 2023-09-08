Chris J. Robison Acquires 10,000 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.49.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $9.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,464,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 609,490 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 5,793,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

