CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 518 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in American International Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 912,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,931,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in American International Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,396,940. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

