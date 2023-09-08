CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.0 %

LULU stock opened at $398.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.99.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

