CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

