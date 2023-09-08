CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 631 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,108,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.01 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.62.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

