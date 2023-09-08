Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,709,000 after purchasing an additional 175,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.14.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.08. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

