CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.18 million and approximately $76.67 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

