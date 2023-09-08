Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.23 on September 14th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.233 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.13.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
