Comparing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 21.60% 10.49% 1.16% Independent Bank Group 10.68% 7.71% 0.99%

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.91%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus price target of $50.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.84 $54.81 million $2.95 7.11 Independent Bank Group $706.48 million 2.23 $196.29 million $2.15 17.74

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

