Comparing Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optimi Health and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti $19.47 million 1.18 -$111.07 million ($12.14) -0.23

Optimi Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti -327.71% -79.29% -29.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Optimi Health and Local Bounti's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.6% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Optimi Health and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optimi Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80

Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $33.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1,101.79%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Optimi Health.

Summary

Local Bounti beats Optimi Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps. The company was formerly known as 1251418 BC Ltd. and changed its name to Optimi Health Corp. in August 2020. Optimi Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

