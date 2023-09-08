Comparing Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pharma Mar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharma Mar and Cardio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $271.91 million 2.55 $109.86 million N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pharma Mar has higher revenue and earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pharma Mar and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,755.72%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Pharma Mar.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Mar and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A -334.08% -39.31%

Summary

Pharma Mar beats Cardio Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Mar

(Get Free Report)

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and for ovarian cancer; Aplidin for treating R/R multiple myeloma; and Zepzelca for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. The company also develops PM14, which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and prostate cancer; PM534 that is Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors; Tivanisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dry eye disease; and SYL1801 that is in phase II clinical trial for treating macular degeneration. In addition, it engages in the development, production, and sale of products with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.