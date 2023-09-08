Comparing Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.86 -$424.86 million ($1.10) -85.82 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.9% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wix.com and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -4.31% N/A -2.19% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wix.com and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 4 12 0 2.75 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $113.19, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Wix.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wix.com beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

