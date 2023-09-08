Contrasting BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) and BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and BAIC Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tesla alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 12.97% 26.10% 14.60% BAIC Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tesla and BAIC Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 6 18 12 0 2.17 BAIC Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Tesla presently has a consensus target price of $233.77, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Tesla’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than BAIC Motor.

This table compares Tesla and BAIC Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $81.46 billion 9.80 $12.58 billion $3.53 71.24 BAIC Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than BAIC Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tesla beats BAIC Motor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BAIC Motor

(Get Free Report)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, other parts, and components. In addition, the company produces core parts and components of passenger vehicles, as well as engages in car financing and investment management businesses. The company sells its products under the Beijing Brand, Beijing Benz, Beijing Hyundai, and Fujian Benz names. BAIC Motor Corporation Limited was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.