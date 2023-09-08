Contrasting DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DNA Brands and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA 8.56% 16.11% 7.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNA Brands and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.03 Coca-Cola FEMSA $11.28 billion N/A $977.00 million $5.08 16.19

Analyst Recommendations

Coca-Cola FEMSA has higher revenue and earnings than DNA Brands. DNA Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola FEMSA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DNA Brands and Coca-Cola FEMSA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNA Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 4 3 0 2.43

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus price target of $103.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA is more favorable than DNA Brands.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats DNA Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNA Brands

(Get Free Report)

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc. also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks. It provides a portfolio of products through retail outlets, wholesale supermarkets, retailers, points-of-sale outlets, and home delivery. In addition, the company distributes and sells Heineken, Estrella Galicia, and Therezópolis beer products in its Brazilian territories. It operates in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.

