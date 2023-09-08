Contrasting Vox Royalty (VOXR) & Its Rivals

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vox Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -18.8% and pay out -840.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vox Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 759 3117 3915 96 2.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 255.70%. Given Vox Royalty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Vox Royalty Competitors -42.58% -6.80% -1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million $330,000.00 -100.00 Vox Royalty Competitors $1.72 billion -$32.81 million -11.37

Vox Royalty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vox Royalty peers beat Vox Royalty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.