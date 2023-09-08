Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

