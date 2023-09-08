Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core & Main from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200,632 shares of company stock valued at $485,414,404. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Core & Main by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 147.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 59.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

