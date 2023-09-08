Covenant (COVN) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $8,218.25 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,683,074 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

