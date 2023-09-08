Critical Survey: Globe Telecom (GTMEF) versus Its Peers

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Free Report) is one of 140 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Globe Telecom to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globe Telecom and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Telecom N/A N/A 0.37 Globe Telecom Competitors $8.48 billion $798.95 million -185.05

Globe Telecom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Globe Telecom. Globe Telecom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

12.0% of Globe Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Globe Telecom pays an annual dividend of $55.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 166.9%. Globe Telecom pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.5% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globe Telecom and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Telecom Competitors 702 2133 3952 108 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 71.95%. Given Globe Telecom’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globe Telecom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Telecom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A Globe Telecom Competitors -3.43% -18.12% 1.71%

Summary

Globe Telecom peers beat Globe Telecom on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc. provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand. It provides value-added services, such as inbound and outbound short messaging, content downloading, mobile commerce, and other add-on services. The company also provides human capital management, business process, shared service support, Information technology and electronic, software development, IT system integration and consultancy, and advertising services. In addition, it offers marketing and distribution; data management; data center management; capital investment funds management; warehouse and logistics services; and support and shared services, as well as specific solutions for various industries. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Taguig, the Philippines.

