Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Crocs Stock Down 0.1 %

CROX stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

