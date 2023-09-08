Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $21,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Daniel Vidal sold 8,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $60,720.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

