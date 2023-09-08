Deborah Hadwen Purchases 112,001 Shares of CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Hadwen acquired 112,001 shares of CPT Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$17,584.16 ($11,344.62).
CPT Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.
About CPT Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPT Global
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CPT Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPT Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.