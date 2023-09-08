Deborah Hadwen Purchases 112,001 Shares of CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Hadwen acquired 112,001 shares of CPT Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$17,584.16 ($11,344.62).

CPT Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

About CPT Global

CPT Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) consultancy services for federal and state government, banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, and retail and manufacturing sectors in Australia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers transformation and modernization, program governance and assurance, quality assurance, mainframe and midrange optimization, cost reduction, capacity management, technical support, management, functional and automation testing services.

