Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 253.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Donaldson worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.