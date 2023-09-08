Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

DOV opened at $141.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

