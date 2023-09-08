Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EVM stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

