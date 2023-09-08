Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $74.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

