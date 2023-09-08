Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $165.91 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.