Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 405 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $321.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

