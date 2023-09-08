Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

