Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $289.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

