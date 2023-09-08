Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Celanese Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CE opened at $125.37 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $129.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

