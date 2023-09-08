Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

ENPH stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.14 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

