Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 545,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,817.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 299,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

General Mills Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

