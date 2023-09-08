Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

