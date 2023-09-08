Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Microchip Technology Price Performance
Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
