Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $608,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,454 shares of company stock worth $13,636,494. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 2.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

