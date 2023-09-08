Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $634,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,260,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,529,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

